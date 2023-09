Bailey was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Wednesday.

Bailey suffered the concussion during Tuesday's loss to the Cubs when he was involved in a collision at the plate with Jeimer Candelario. He will be eligible to return next week, but as is the case anytime a concussion is involved, it's difficult to project when Bailey might be ready. Blake Sabol and Joey Bart will handle the catching duties for the Giants while Bailey is sidelined.