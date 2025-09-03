Bailey went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rockies.

Bailey singled in the second inning and cracked a two-run shot to right field in the eighth. With that, the defensive stalwart recorded his first homer since July 8, and he also tallied his fifth multi-hit effort over 26 games since Aug. 1. Over 113 appearances this season, he's slashing .210/.270/.297 with 41 RBI, 35 runs scored, three home runs and a stolen base across 382 plate appearances.