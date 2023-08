Bailey went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Reds.

Bailey's hit safely in four straight games, and he has an extra-base hit in his last three contests. The catcher is batting .268 (19-for-71) in August, but he's hit just two homers over 23 games this month. The rookie is at a .260/.311/.411 slash line, seven long balls, 45 RBI, 25 runs scored and a stolen base through 78 contests overall while providing strong defense behind the plate.