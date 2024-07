Bailey went 2-for-2 with a home run, three walks and three runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Bailey reached five times on the night, scoring a run in two of his first three trips to the plate before smacking a solo homer in the ninth to give him seven long balls on the season. The catcher has now hit safely in three straight games and has recorded multiple hits in each of his last two. Wednesday also marked only the fourth time on the campaign that Bailey's drawn multiple walks.