Bailey (hand) is starting at catcher and batting seventh for the Giants in Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bailey went more than a week in between games after taking a foul tip off his right hand, but he's fully recovered now. The young catcher is 2-for-11 with one home run and a 4:4 K:BB over six contests this spring.