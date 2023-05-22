Bailey went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Bailey had four homers over 28 games at the top-two levels of the minors, and he showed off that power Sunday. He went yard in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1 in just his third major-league contest. The 23-year-old catcher also showed the ability to play small ball, making a productive out in the sixth to drive in another run. Bailey slashed just .196/.300/.333 in 14 contests with Triple-A Sacramento to begin the season, but he's now poised for a chance to share time with Blake Sabol behind the dish in the majors while Joey Bart heals from a groin injury.