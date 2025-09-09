Bailey went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Monday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bailey's up to four homers on the year, with two of them coming over his last six games. He's driven in six runs in that span as well. The catcher hasn't been able to do much with the bat, compiling a .217/.273/.308 slash line with 45 RBI, 39 runs scored, 15 doubles and three triples while adding one stolen base over 118 contests this season.