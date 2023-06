Bailey went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bailey is off to a good start since getting called up to the big leagues on May 19. The 2020 first-round pick is slashing .330/.361/.560 so far, and is quickly proving to be a worthy fantasy option. His four total homers aren't eye-popping, but his contact hitting has been excellent, as he has hits in 10 of his 15 contests.