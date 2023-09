Manager Gabe Kapler said Bailey might have a concussion after colliding with Jeimer Candelario during Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Bailey was reportedly feeling lightheaded after Candelario slid into him during the seventh inning. If he does indeed have a concussion, he will be forced to miss at least seven days, and Blake Sabol will be next in line to start behind the plate for San Francisco. For now, Bailey should be considered day-to-day.