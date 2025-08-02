Bailey went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Bailey lined a double to right field in the seventh inning, driving in a run to give the Giants a 3-0 lead. He then added a single in the ninth, marking his fourth multi-hit performance in 12 appearances since the All-Star break. During that span, he's slashing .244/.273/.317 with three RBI, three doubles and two runs scored across 45 plate appearances.