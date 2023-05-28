Bailey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bailey will get a day of rest after starting the first three games of the series against Milwaukee. Blake Sabol will handle catching duties Sunday while Bailey sits.
