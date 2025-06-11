Giants' Patrick Bailey: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bailey (neck) is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bailey is out of the Giants' starting nine for a second consecutive game due to neck spasms. Andrew Knizner will start behind home plate and bat ninth while forming a battery with Robbie Ray.
More News
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Lands on injured list•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Battling neck spasms•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Extends hit streak to four games•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Multi-hit effort in victory•