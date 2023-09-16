Bailey will hit the bench for the first portion of Saturday's doubleheader against Colorado, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Blake Sabol will start behind the plate in the afternoon contest, but Bailey should return to the lineup for the nightcap. Bailey hit .329/.356/.571 in his first 20 MLB games this season, but he's since hit a modest .223/.289/.327 across 66 contests.
