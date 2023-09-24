Bailey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bailey started the past two games and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale in Los Angeles. Blake Sabol will step in behind the plate and bat eighth.
