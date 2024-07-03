site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Receiving breather
Bailey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Bailey will get the day off Wednesday after catching four straight games. Curt Casali will fill in behind the dish and bat eighth.
