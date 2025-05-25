Bailey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bailey will get a breather for the series finale after he had started behind the dish in each of the Giants' last four games. Sam Huff will handle the catching duties for the Giants on Sunday.
