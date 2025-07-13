Bailey went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Bailey singled on a line drive to right field in the eighth inning before coming around to score the Giants' only run. The 26-year-old catcher has recorded at least one hit in four of his last six appearances, slashing .316/.350/.526 with four runs scored, three RBI and a home run across 20 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he owns a .202/.267/.298 slash line with 26 RBI, 24 runs scored and two homers in 246 plate appearances this season.