Bailey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bailey will get a breather for the series finale after he started behind the plate in each of the Giants' four games while going 3-for-13 with a home run, a walk and three RBI. Though Blake Sabol will draw the nod at catcher Wednesday, Bailey appears set to receive a look as the Giants' primary backstop until Joey Bart (groin) is ready to return from the injured list.