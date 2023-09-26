Bailey is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Padres.
Blake Sabol will start at catcher and bat eighth against the Padres and right-hander Seth Lugo. Bailey went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Monday's series opener and is slashing just .130/.190/.148 over his last 58 plate appearances dating back to Aug. 30.
