Bailey isn't in the Giants' lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bailey will get a breather Thursday after going 5-for-25 with three RBI and three runs scored since returning from the injured list Sept. 13. Blake Sabol will fill in behind the plate and bat eighth.
