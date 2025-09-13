Bailey went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 5-1 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Bailey has homered three times over his last four games. He took advantage Friday when the Dodgers walked the bases loaded in the 10th inning, taking Tanner Scott deep for the walk-off blast. Bailey is up to six homers, a career-best 50 RBI, 42 runs scored and one stolen base while slashing a meager .220/.276/.325 over 121 contests this season. Despite the overall lackluster level of production, Bailey's recent power surge makes him an intriguing option for fantasy managers in NL-only and two-catcher formats to close out the year.