Bailey went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one triple, one RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Rockies.

Bailey took advantage of the Colorado air to pummel some extra-base hits. The catcher has logged four multi-hit efforts over his last nine contests, and he continues to see regular playing time behind the dish. He's also struck out 11 times over his last six games, and he's at a 31.6 percent strikeout rate on the year. Bailey has added a strong .309/.321/.545 slash line with two home runs, 13 RBI, six runs scored, five doubles and a triple in 15 games. It's unclear if Bailey's shown enough to stay in the majors once Joey Bart (groin) is activated from the injured list.