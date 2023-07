The Giants have selected McDaniel with the 153rd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

McDaniel has excellent plate discipline with more walks than strikeouts at the University of Maine last season. He also hit .354 with 16 home runs, though there's somewhat of an asterisk given the level of competition. Still, he has a strong hit tool that's likely to stick at second base, or perhaps fill a utility role.