Walker (4-4) threw a scoreless inning and picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Pirates, allowing two hits while striking out three.

Walker entered the game in the eighth and struck out the first two batters he faced before giving up a pair of singles. However, he escaped the inning with his season-high-tying third strikeout, marking his first three-strikeout performance in a single inning. The right-hander now owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 46:14 K:BB across 46.2 innings in 50 outings.