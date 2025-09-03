Walker picked up the save Tuesday against the Rockies, striking out one in a clean ninth inning.

Walker secured his 13th save of the season, and he's quickly taken over as the Giants' top closer following the season-ending injury to Randy Rodriguez (elbow). Walker has successfully converted each of his last three save opportunities, and he's conceded just one earned run over his last 10.2 innings since the start of August. The right-hander also has a 11:1 K:BB during that stretch, and he should be rostered in the majority of fantasy leagues if he's still lingering around waiver wires.