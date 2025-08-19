Walker picked up a hold in Monday's 4-3 win over San Diego, allowing two hits while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Walker entered the game with two outs in the seventh, surrendering a single before escaping the inning. The right-hander gave up another single to the first batter he faced in the eighth but followed it with a strikeout before inducing an inning-ending double play. He threw 13 of his 17 pitches for strikes en route to his first hold since June 27. Over six appearances in August, Walker has recorded a 1.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 4:1 K:BB across six innings.