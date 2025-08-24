Walker earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Brewers, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Randy Rodriguez (arm) unavailable Sunday, the Giants turned to Walker in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead. The right-hander was able to work around Sal Frelick's two-out single to lock down his 11th save this season and first since May 25. Walker has been sharp of late, turning in six straight scoreless appearances and posting a 0.77 ERA over his last 11.2 innings. He'd be the favorite for the ninth-inning job going forward should Rodriguez miss any additional time.