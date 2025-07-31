Walker (2-4) took the loss in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning defeat to the Pirates, allowing one unearned run and a walk in the 10th inning.

Walker induced a groundout that moved the automatic runner to third before walking the next batter. The 29-year-old then cleanly fielded a groundball but attempted a double play, allowing the automatic runner to score. Over six appearances since the All-Star break, the right-hander has been charged with three earned runs on seven hits -- including one home run -- and four walks while striking out eight across 6.1 innings. Walker now owns a 4.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and a 43:13 K:BB over 43.2 innings in 47 outings this season.