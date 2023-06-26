Walker will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

For the fourth time in less than two weeks, Walker will handle the opener role for the Giants before turning the game over to the bullpen. Walker hasn't recorded more than five outs in any of his prior three "starts," so he shouldn't be expected to work more than once through the Toronto lineup. The Giants haven't designated a primary pitcher out of the bullpen behind Walker, but starter Alex Wood would be available on his normal four days' rest if manager Gabe Kapler wants to go that route.