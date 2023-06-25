Walker did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over one inning against Arizona. He struck out two.

Walker opened the game for San Francisco and surrendered a solo home run to Ketel Marte in the second at-bat of the contest after leaving a slider over the middle of the plate. The right-hander would strike out two in the frame, but also allowed a double to Christian Walker, followed by a walk to Lourdes Gurriel before he was eventually able to get out of the inning. Walker was replaced by Keaton Winn to open the second and the former has now allowed a solo home run in two of his last three appearances. He is, however, still holding a strong 1.96 ERA after Saturday's outing.