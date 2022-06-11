Long will start Saturday's game versus the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
With Alex Cobb (neck) out, the Giants have elected to give Long a start rather than cobble together another bullpen game. Long will only be on three days' rest after his longest outing of the season Tuesday versus the Rockies (three innings), so it doesn't seem likely he'll qualify for the win. The southpaw has a 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB through 15.1 innings in 11 appearances (three starts) this year.