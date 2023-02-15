Long (oblique) reported to spring training this week and won't face any restrictions, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Long missed the last month-plus of the 2022 season with a right oblique strain. The left-hander was effective as a reliever for the Giants in 2022 with a 3.61 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 42.1 innings of work, but he also has experience as a starter. The 27-year-old could compete for one of the final spots in the San Francisco rotation during the Cactus League, but his most likely landing spot to begin the 2023 campaign is the bullpen.