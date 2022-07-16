Long (1-2) walked one and struck out two in a scoreless inning, earning the win Friday over the Brewers.

Long kept the deficit at three runs, and the Giants rallied for six in the bottom of the ninth to make him a winner. Through six appearances in July, the southpaw has given up six runs in nine innings, though two of those were three-run outings and the other four were scoreless. He has a 3.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB through 36 innings, working as an occasional opener and a multi-inning reliever.