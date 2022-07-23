Long (1-3) took the loss Friday versus the Dodgers. He allowed four unearned runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out one in one inning.

Long had some control issues, as evidenced by a wild pitch and his plunking of Jake Lamb before serving up a grand slam to Cody Bellinger. While this mess wasn't his alone, it was Long's third time allowing multiple runs in his last five outings. The southpaw has a 2.92 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB through 37 innings in 23 appearances (six starts). With Jakob Junis back from the injured list and ready to rejoin the rotation, Long is likely to serve as a multi-inning reliever in the immediate future.