Long (0-2) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two in 2.1 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Padres. He did not walk a batter.

Long allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base, culminating in a three-run home run by Manny Machado. The Giants were unable to pull even in the contest, leaving Long with the loss for the second time in his six turns as a starter/opener this year. The southpaw owns a 2.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB across 32.2 innings in 19 appearances overall, though he'll primarily work in long relief in the majors this year.