The Giants officially recalled Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.
Though John Brebbia is getting the start for the Giants in Sunday's series finale with the White Sox, he's expected to serve as more of an opener than a traditional starter. Hjelle, who struck out six over five scoreless frames in his most recent start for Sacramento on June 26, profiles as a potential primary pitcher out of the bullpen, if the Giants elect to go that route. Depending on how he fares Sunday, Hjelle could stick with the big club on a more permanent basis, as the team has an opening in the rotation with Anthony DeSclafani (knee) recently returning to the injured list.