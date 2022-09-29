Hjelle earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters over four innings.

Reliever John Brebbia opened the game for San Francisco and completed one inning. Hjelle followed with four solid frames, and he departed after the fifth with the Giants up by a run. San Francisco was able to keep the lead throughout the remainder of the contest to give Hjelle his first big-league win. Following a rough outing against the Dodgers on Sept. 17 during which he gave up six earned runs in just one inning, Hjelle has bounced back by surrendering a respectable three earned runs over his subsequent eight frames.