Hjelle allowed two runs on six hits and struck out three over four innings, but he did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Hjelle pitched the fourth through seventh innings, but it was Tyler Rogers who was credited with the win in this one. It was still a positive outing for Hjelle on three days' rest, especially since it was at Coors Field. The right-hander has allowed nine runs in 10 innings since rejoining the big club earlier this month. He has an 8.44 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB through 16 innings across six appearances. It's not clear when Hjelle might pitch again, though he could continue to work as a bulk reliever behind an opener.