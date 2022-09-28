The Giants recalled Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
San Francisco placed reliever Jarlin Garcia on the paternity list in a corresponding move to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster for HJelle. Before being optioned to Triple-A on Sept. 21, Hjelle served as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen the previous day in Colorado, covering four innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out three. He could be deployed in bulk relief once again Wednesday behind John Brebbia, who is starting but serving as more of an opener.