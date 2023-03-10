Hjelle has allowed two earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out 10 over eight innings through three Cactus League appearances.

That's the good news, but as a 25-year-old with all of 25 big-league innings under his belt, Hjelle faces an uphill battle in a crowded competition for a job in the San Francisco rotation. The right-hander logged a 5.76 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB across eight appearances last season, all as a bulk reliever, though he also started 22 times for Triple-A Sacramento and posted a 4.92 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 97 innings at that level. Hjelle likely needs a bit more time in the minors, but it's encouraging to see him flash some potential in spring training.