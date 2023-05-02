Hjelle (1-1) allowed five runs on three hits and three walks over one inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Astros.

Hjelle got the last out of the sixth inning without trouble, but the Astros found some success with small ball against him in the seventh. Through 10 appearances, Hjelle has struggled to pitch consistently -- he's been charged with at least one run in seven of those outings. He has a 10.13 ERA, 2.33 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB across 13.1 innings and will likely see most of his action in low-leverage spots for as long as he's on the big-league roster.