The Giants recalled Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Ross Stripling (back) headed for the injured list, Hjelle will come up from the minors to add extra depth to San Francisco's pitching staff. The 26-year-old righty has struggled this season in both the majors and minors, and he likely will be limited to low-leverage situations while with the Giants.