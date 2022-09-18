Hjelle (0-2) took the loss during Saturday's 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk in one-plus innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Hjelle followed opener John Brebbia and permitted two runs on three baserunners in the second inning before allowing six straight baserunners to open the third, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old's allowed multiple runs in three of his five appearances this season, and he possesses a 9.75 ERA along with a 2.17 WHIP in 12 innings.