Bivins will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander has made five appearances since he received his first call-up to the majors in mid-June, and he'll make his first big-league start Sunday versus Los Angeles. Bivens last pitched Thursday versus the Cubs and covered one inning, and he's topped out at 49 pitches since joining the Giants. He should be able to provide some length but likely won't handle a full starter's workload. Slusser suggests that Landen Roupp -- whom the Giants called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday -- will likely work multiple innings in relief behind Bivens.