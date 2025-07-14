Bivens took the loss in Sunday's 5-2 extra-innings defeat to the Dodgers, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and one intentional walk while striking out one over one inning.

Tasked with protecting a 2-2 lead in the 11th inning, Bivens retired the first two batters he faced before surrendering three consecutive singles, allowing the Dodgers to take a commanding lead. The right-hander has been charged with five runs (four earned) in his last two outings. He now owns a 3.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and a 37:14 K:BB across 46 innings in 31 appearances this season.