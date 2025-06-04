Bivens (1-2) was tagged with the loss in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning defeat to the Padres, allowing one unearned run on two hits.

Bivens threw 13 of his 15 pitches for strikes but surrendered two singles as the automatic runner came around to score in the 10th. The right-hander has been charged with three runs (two earned) over his last five appearances, during which he has posted a 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and three strikeouts over 8.2 innings. Overall, the 30-year-old owns a 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and an 18:8 K:BB across 29.0 innings in 18 appearances.