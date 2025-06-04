Giants' Spencer Bivens: Picks up loss Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bivens (1-2) was tagged with the loss in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning defeat to the Padres, allowing one unearned run on two hits.
Bivens threw 13 of his 15 pitches for strikes but surrendered two singles as the automatic runner came around to score in the 10th. The right-hander has been charged with three runs (two earned) over his last five appearances, during which he has posted a 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and three strikeouts over 8.2 innings. Overall, the 30-year-old owns a 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and an 18:8 K:BB across 29.0 innings in 18 appearances.
More News
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Fans two in scoreless outing•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Allows one run vs. San Diego•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Logs first win of 2025•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Lock for Opening Day roster•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Grabs first save•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Returns to bullpen•