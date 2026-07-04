Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Giants' Spencer Bivens: Summoned to majors

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

San Francisco recalled Bivens from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bivens is taking the bullpen spot of Matt Gage, who landed on the 15-day injured list due to a left elbow strain Saturday. It will be the first stint with the big-league club this season for Bivens. The righty reliever appeared in 54 regular-season games for the Giants in 2025, posting a 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 61:25 over 81 innings while logging four wins, three saves and four holds. He'll likely fill a low-leverage spot while up with San Francisco.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!