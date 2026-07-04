Giants' Spencer Bivens: Summoned to majors

San Francisco recalled Bivens from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bivens is taking the bullpen spot of Matt Gage, who landed on the 15-day injured list due to a left elbow strain Saturday. It will be the first stint with the big-league club this season for Bivens. The righty reliever appeared in 54 regular-season games for the Giants in 2025, posting a 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 61:25 over 81 innings while logging four wins, three saves and four holds. He'll likely fill a low-leverage spot while up with San Francisco.