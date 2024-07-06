Bivens allowed a run on four hits and a walk over three frames in a no-decision Friday. He struck out two during the win over Cleveland.

Bivens entered the game in the second inning and was tagged with a solo homer by Josh Naylor in the fourth. Over his last five outings, Bivens has given up two runs in 12 innings, dropping his season ERA to 2.65 through 17 frames. He should continue working as a bulk reliever or spot starter as necessary.