Bivens allowed a run on four hits and a walk over three frames in a no-decision Friday. He struck out two during the win over Cleveland.
Bivens entered the game in the second inning and was tagged with a solo homer by Josh Naylor in the fourth. Over his last five outings, Bivens has given up two runs in 12 innings, dropping his season ERA to 2.65 through 17 frames. He should continue working as a bulk reliever or spot starter as necessary.
More News
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Likely to work in bulk relief•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Picks up win in first MLB start•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Opening Sunday's game•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Hit with loss Wednesday•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Wins in MLB debut•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Gets call to big leagues•