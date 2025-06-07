Bivens (2-2) picked up the win in one-third of a scoreless 10th inning during Friday's 5-4 extra-inning victory over Atlanta.

The 30-year-old was in the right place at the right time Friday, retiring Atlanta's final batter before Tyler Fitzgerald scored the game-winning run for the Giants in the bottom of the 10th. Bivens now owns a 3.07 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and an 18:8 K:BB across 29.1 innings in 19 games this season.