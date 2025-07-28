Bivens allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over three innings of relief in a no-decision versus the Mets on Sunday.

This was a bullpen game for the Giants, though Bivens had the heaviest workload. He threw 41 of 58 pitches for strikes in a decent performance to help give the Giants' ailing rotation a day off. Bivens has a 4.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB through 53 innings over 35 relief appearances this season. He has minimal past experience as a starter, so expect the 31-year-old right-hander to continue to serve as a multi-inning reliever.